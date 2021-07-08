Dinosaur Drive-Thru extends its run at Mall of America parking lot

Dinosaur Drive-Thru

Dinosaur Drive-Thru, the drive-through attraction featuring more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs, is staying in town longer than originally planned.

The company Thursday announced an extended stay at Mall of America's southeast parking lot. Rather than closing up shop on Sunday, July 11, as initially intended, the experience will stick around another week. The final day will be Sunday, July 18.

The website says the extensions is due to "popular demand."

Hours and prices are as follows:

Thursdays: 2-8 p.m. ($35 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)

Fridays: 2-9 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)

Sundays: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)

The show is a 45-minute, family friendly drive-through, with jokes, "shocking fun facts" and an interactive trivia game for attendees. A day show in the light shows off the detail of each animatronic, organizers say, while during night shows, the dinos are "illuminated with colorful lights."

Tickets are available to buy online, with reservations being done by each hour.