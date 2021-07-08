National Survey Of Air Talent, Producers, Hits The Field.

T-Mobile was radio’s biggest national advertiser in 2020 according to an analysis of Kantar Media data by Ad Age. It says the telecom company spent $142 million on radio, or 19% of $756 million it spent on advertising last year. Comcast ranked second, spending $142 million. That was about three percent of its massive $5.2 billion in ad spending last year. It was followed by Procter & Gamble, which has championed its shift of more dollars to radio as part of its effort to spend more efficiently. P&G spent an estimated $131 million on radio last year. That may represent only three percent of its total ad spending, but with P&G spending more than $4.7 billion on advertising last year, even small shifts can add up to millions of dollars for radio. Ad Age says P&G also had the biggest budget growth in terms of actual dollars. Its 2020 spending was $435 million more than what it spent in 2019.