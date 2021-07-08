Cancel
National Survey Of Air Talent, Producers, Hits The Field.

insideradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third annual survey of radio air talent conducted by Jacobs Media has been put into the field, the consulting firm said Thursday. Its AQ3 survey seeks feedback from on-air personalities and producers across the U.S. – both currently employed as well as those who served as personalities in 2019 but are no longer working in radio today.

Coronavirusinsideradio.com

Nielsen Survey Finds Radio Listeners Are On The Move, Including Back To Work And School.

Nine in ten Americans say they are now “ready to go” and return to normal life habits and activities more than a year into the pandemic. Radio listeners are slightly more ready according to a new Nielsen survey. It finds 91% say they are “ready to go” compared to 8% who plan to “proceed with caution” in their lifestyle normalization and 1% who said they are taking a “wait and see” approach to pandemic life.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

iHeartMedia Stations To Broadcast ‘Global Citizen Live’ On Sept. 25.

IHeartMedia will be the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of “Global Citizen Live,” broadcasting performances from six continents on company radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event on Sept. 25 and will feature music artists, activists and world leaders taking the...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Radio Has Biggest Listening Numbers In 15 Months Says Nielsen.

American life looking more normal is proving to be a boost for radio listening. “From a weekly reach perspective, audience levels are at their highest levels in 15 months,” said Nielsen VP of Audience Insights Jon Miller. The ratings company says radio in PPM-measured markets reached 122.1 million consumers during May, an eight percent increase from a year ago and the biggest number since March 2020.
EnvironmentTitusville Herald

Power producer urges conservation as Vegas hits record high

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Las Vegas hit record-high temperatures, Nevada’s largest power provider urged customers to conserve electricity Saturday and Sunday evenings because of extreme heat and wildfires affecting transmission lines in Western states. Customers should turn off lights and pool pumps, unplug appliances not in use and avoid...
Electronicsinsideradio.com

Bonneville To Integrate Quu Technology Across Roster Of Radio Stations.

Bonneville International is the latest broadcaster to enter into a partnership with global ad sync tech firm Quu and will implement the technology across its radio brands to produce and send car dashboard messages called “Visual Quus.” Paired with on-air content, “Visual Quus” enhance the user experience and can be used to generate incremental revenue by adding text, logos and images to on-air advertisements.
FCCinsideradio.com

FCC Count Shows Translator Numbers Keep Climbing, Fewer Full-Power AMs And FMs.

The number of stations on the AM dial continues to slide. The latest census from the Federal Communications Commission shows the number of AM stations licensed at midyear declined by 13 compared to the end of March. And during the past year the total number of AMs licensed fell by another one percent, or 37 stations.
Musicinsideradio.com

Exclusive: Audacy Implements Regional CHR Programming Structure.

Audacy is implementing a regionalized CHR programming leadership model under the direction of Format Captain Brian Kelly, who serves as the company’s VP/Programming based at “Kiss 103.7” WXSS Milwaukee. Kelly will be supported by a team of Regional VPs of Programming and Regional Brand Managers. Similar to what it has...
Economyinsideradio.com

Radio’s Biggest National Advertisers In 2020 Were T-Mobile, Comcast And P&G.

T-Mobile was radio’s biggest national advertiser in 2020 according to an analysis of Kantar Media data by Ad Age. It says the telecom company spent $142 million on radio, or 19% of $756 million it spent on advertising last year. Comcast ranked second, spending $142 million. That was about three percent of its massive $5.2 billion in ad spending last year. It was followed by Procter & Gamble, which has championed its shift of more dollars to radio as part of its effort to spend more efficiently. P&G spent an estimated $131 million on radio last year. That may represent only three percent of its total ad spending, but with P&G spending more than $4.7 billion on advertising last year, even small shifts can add up to millions of dollars for radio. Ad Age says P&G also had the biggest budget growth in terms of actual dollars. Its 2020 spending was $435 million more than what it spent in 2019.
Businessinsideradio.com

Beasley Inks Deal To Streamline Its Operations With VCreative.

A month after the media production workflow solutions provider vCreative added a new integration with global ad sync tech firm Quu that counts Beasley Media Group among its investors, comes word that Beasley itself will deploy vCreative across its 62 radio stations. Under the deal, all Beasley stations will use vPOO for commercial production, vPromotions for promotions, contesting and event management, and vTrade to manage their trade inventory.
MusicDJBooth

What Happens After You Produce a Hit Record?

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Every artist dreams of having their song take off, but life after a hit record is not just about glamour. There are newfound pressures, anxieties, and a need to keep up the momentum of a chart-topping smash. For producer Rogét Chahayed—the man behind...
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

June PPMs Day 1: Top Stations Hold Leads, Spanish, Adult R&B, CHR Make Moves.

Good news for all eight stations in Nielsen's Day 1 PPM markets that finished at the top based on total week 6+ in May: you're back for an encore in June. In fact, in five of these eight markets, anywhere from the top two to top five maintained their May rankings. This also means the scoreboard stays the same as in May, with two champs each for adult contemporary, classic hits, news/talk and adult R&B. Stations in the latter format, along with several CHRs and contemporary stations, show impressive ratings gains in June.
Internetinsideradio.com

For GenZs And Millennials, Audio Is Part Of ‘Cultural Rebirth.’

Spotify's third annual “Culture Next” report, focused on GenZs (ages 15-25) and Millennials (ages 26-40), show how both groups' distinct perspectives continue to reshape the audio landscape since the start of the pandemic, including listening to more podcasts, embracing diversity and ultimately becoming the ‘Curation Generations.’. “If 2020 was a...
Public Healthinsideradio.com

In-Car Listening Overtakes At-Home In Big Diary Markets, Reversing Pandemic Shifts.

Radio listening is on the road to normalcy, or so a new analysis of in-car listening by the Radio Research Consortium suggests. It shows for the second time since the pandemic began last March, more listening was done in-car than in-home in the 44 Continuous Diary Measurement (CDM) markets during May. Based on listening location percentages for total average quarter-hour (AQH) to radio, the Nielsen data shows 41.5% of listening came in the car. That was up a half percentage point from April. While the change was small, it was in some ways monumental since the last two consecutive months that in-car topped in-home were in February and March 2020 prior to the pandemic lockdowns.
Chicago, ILinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Walk As One,’ Johnny Dare, Ed Love, WROZ, PromoSuite Digital.

News Bites for July 14... ...Good Karma Brands “ESPN 1000” WMVP Chicago will hold the 2nd Annual “Walk as One” on Thursday, Sept. 23. Morning host David Kaplan will walk alongside the CEO of Bernie’s Book Bank, Darrin Utynek, for 24 miles hitting various stops along the way, including Guaranteed Rate Field, the United Center, and other stadiums across Chicago, to raise awareness and donations for Bernie’s Book Bank. In 2020, the event raised over $95,000 with around 350 donors, and this year, the goal is to raise over $300,000. “What Kap and Darrin Utynek were able to do last year, during a pandemic, to help Chicago’s under-served children was amazing,” Market Manager Mike Thomas said. “We are thrilled to partner with Bernie’s Book Bank again this year to make this fundraiser even bigger and to help more children. The new route to go to all the stadiums is really awesome.”

