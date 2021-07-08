Reframing The RRSP Advantage

A Roth IRA can be a great way for a child or grandchild to begin saving for retirement while learning about investing. A child can utilize a Roth IRA as long as he has some kind of income for the year. If the child isn’t a minor, he can open a Roth IRA at an investment firm. However, if the child is younger than 18, an adult will have to open what is known as a custodial IRA. These accounts are managed by an adult, such as the parents or grandparents, until the child is no longer a minor (typically at age 18). At that time, he assumes control of the account.