LaLiga chief Javier Tebas confident Barcelona WILL be able to re-sign Lionel Messi after his contract expired last week, despite being cash-strapped and needing to wipe £161million off their wage bill

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, is confident Barcelona will be able to register Lionel Messi in time for the start of the new season despite the club's financial problems.

Tebas admitted other leagues around Europe would celebrate if Messi left La Liga but said he believed Barcelona would solve the problem of giving him a new contract within the boundaries of Spanish football's salary cap.

'Of course our rivals will be happy if he leaves, but let's see what happens,' he said. 'As far as I know he has not signed for anyone else. Right now he is a lot a closer to staying at Barcelona than he is going to another club.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDDXN_0arQLgP900
Barcelona have yet to tie star man Lionel Messi down to a new contract with the club

La Liga's own Financial Fair Play rules limit what each club spends on salaries every season and Barcelona need to wipe 187m euros off their existing wage bill – something that does nothing to help them offer Messi a new contract after his existing one ran out last month.

But Tebas said: 'I still think they will solve their problems,' adding that the global financial crisis meant no one could afford to offer Messi the sort of contract he was given in 2017.

'It's unthinkable that he could get the same contract at Barcelona and that goes for other clubs. It would be very difficult for any club in Europe to be able to play that contract,' he said.

When asked if that included Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain Tebas said: 'If City have just had losses of 270m euros and PSG 240m [because of the pandemic] it's clear they cannot pay Messi's contract. If they are able to sign Messi by matching his previous Barca contract, it will be an example of the financial doping that I have been talking about for a long time now.'

Giving Messi a new deal will mean important sales and contract write-offs however. La Liga's complicated salary cap obliges clubs who have gone over the limit to abide by a 'one for four' rule with every euro they spend on new contracts or transfer fees needing to be balanced by four euros earned from sales or reduction in salaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7UGQ_0arQLgP900
LaLiga president Javier Tebas confident Barcelona will be able to re-sign Messi

With a limited market for many of the players they have tried to sell to remedy their problem writing off player's contracts has emerged as a solution. It still costs money but Tebas said that the costs of writing off contracts could be smaller than the cost of keeping players and they could go into the accounts of another tax year buying Barcelona valuable time.

Tebas has been accused by some of wanting Barcelona to lose Messi and he said La Liga had survived the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the past.

Asked by Sportsmail if Messi – the face of the Spanish League for the best part of 15 years now was not a case apart – he said: 'Our desire is that Barcelona deal with the situation and that Messi can stay with us.'

But he reiterated his belief that no player's departure would destroy La Liga. He said: 'Ronaldo and Neymar went and we are still here and neither Serie A nor Ligue 1 has grown as they thought it would. Economically the premier League is the best competition in the world and it has done it without Balon d'Or winners.'

Pushed on whether Messi was not different level to Ronaldo and Neymar in terms of his significance to La Liga, Tebas said: 'We have just made a deal with ESPN for eight years when who knows who the players will be.' He said a similar deal was brokered in South America for five years in 2020 in the middle of the uncertainty over Messi's future before the season started.

'Of course we want Messi to stay but when you are running a league you cannot base decisions on individual players or clubs.'

Tebas reiterated his belief that bad management from Barcelona's previous board had provoked their current situation. He said: 'One of Barcelona's problems is that they have always gone to the limit of their salary limit so when the Pandemic arrived there was no margin. Madrid didn't do that and have found it easier to sell players because their wages were not so high they couldn't be moved. But Barcelona will not be the only club with losses because of the pandemic. Manchester City and PSG must have caught a cold too.'

