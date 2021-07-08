Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Pope planning North Korea visit, says Seoul intelligence chief

By Joe Middleton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoY7M_0arQLfWQ00

Pope Francis is planning a visit to North Korea , according to South Korea’s intelligence chief.

If the trip goes ahead it would be the first by a pontiff to the totalitarian state. Information is sparse on how many of the country’s citizens are Catholic or how they currently practice their faith.

Fides, the official agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, said that Park Jie-won, the director of the National Intelligence Service, made the announcement at a Mass in Mokpo, South Korea, on Monday.

Park told participants at the Mass that he would meet with Archbishop Kim Hee-jung of Gwangju and the Vatican’s ambassador to South Korea, Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, to discuss a possible papal visit to Pyongyang.

Pope Francis is currently recovering from intestinal surgery in Rome. His next scheduled trip is to visit Slovakia and Hungary in September. The intelligence agency in Seoul has not publicly confirmed Park’s comments.

The 84-year-old has previously made a number of appeals for for rapprochement between the two Koreas.

In 2018, South Korean President Moon Jae-in verbally relayed an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the pope. Kim and Moon had met a month earlier.

Vatican officials said afterwards an official written invitation would be considered, but it is not clear if any invitation then arrived.

Monsignor Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the bishop of Daejon in central South Korea, told The Telegraph : “I’m convinced that a possible visit to Pyongyang could represent a turning point, which would allow us Koreans to dialogue and understand each other better, and perhaps even reach the reunification of the South and the North.

“In concrete terms, the Holy Father’s mediation could be a propitious opportunity to put an end to the conflict, the result of mutual distrust between the two parts of the peninsula which has lasted for too many decades.”

North Korea has been sealed off from the rest of the world after closing its borders on January 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic.

Kim Jong Un recently berated top officials for “crucial” failures in coronavirus prevention that he said caused a “great crisis”, with reports of food shortages in the country.

Despite this the the World Health Organisation (WHO) said last week that North Korea reported to it that it has tested 31,794 people for the virus through June 24 and that they all were negative.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

184K+
Followers
90K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Catholic#South Korean#North Korean#Vatican#Koreans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Vatican City
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Japan, South Korea send clear message to N.Korea - U.S. diplomat

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy towards North Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies. "That close coordination sends a very critical message to...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Report: U.S. mum on Mexico's public overtures to North Korea

July 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. official at the United Nations said they had no comment after Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is seeking to "reopen" its relationship with North Korea. Radio Free Asia's Korean service reported Tuesday the U.S. representative declined to comment on an issue addressing...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The slang words North Korea wants to ban to curb ‘foreign influence’

North Korea’s state media has told the country’s young people to speak in its traditional language to curb the influence of South Korean pop culture.State-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned millennial readers against the “dangers” of adopting South Korean slang, fashion, hairstyles and pop culture.“The ideological and cultural penetration under the colourful coloured [sic] signboard of the bourgeoisie is even more dangerous than enemies who are taking guns,” it said.North Korea, in recent months, has made efforts to stamp out any “foreign influence” from spreading in the country.This especially includes South Korean television dramas, K-pop music videos and movies that are...
Politicsraleighnews.net

Vulgar remarks by diplomat cause cancelation of S.Korea-Japan summit

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga due to comments made by a senior diplomat at Japan's embassy in Seoul. The cancelation of the summit came after Seoul delivered a protest following news reports on Friday that a...
PoliticsNew York Post

North Korea warns young people not to use slang from South Korea

North Korea’s official newspaper has warned young people to speak the country’s standard language, refrain from using South Korean slang — and to follow the Hermit Kingdom’s “traditional lifestyles.”. The Rodong Sinmun published a blistering editorial Sunday against the creeping influence of the South on everything from hairstyles and fashions...
POTUSCNBC

U.S., Japan and South Korea reiterate close coordination on North Korea policy

The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy towards North Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies. Japan's vice foreign minister, Takeo Mori, said the trilateral cooperation with the United States...
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

South Korea to Build Its Own 'Iron Dome' Against North Korean Threats

A missile from the Israeli Iron Dome, launched during the Operation Pillar of Defense Israel Defense Forces/Flickr. South Korea is pursuing the development of its own Iron Dome, after witnessing the success of a defensive missile system in the Israel-Hamas conflict earlier this year. The country is willing to spend $2.6 billion on this technology that will protect its capital city of Seoul and other key areas that sit a few miles away from its border with North Korea, Reuters reports.
WorldDaily Beast

New Kim Jong Un Purge Suggests North Korea Is in Deep Shit

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has demoted his country’s highest-ranking military leader in the onset of a purge of those held responsible for a mysterious “great crisis.”. The blame game indicates that North Korea is “facing major economic and health issues because of COVID,” said Bruce Bechtol, a former...
Politicsrand.org

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Pose an Existential Threat to China

Despite the current border closures between their two countries, China and North Korea remain resolutely pledged to a “blood-alliance.” But this partnership has vastly different implications depending on which side of the border you consider. In many ways, COVID-19 provided a convenient excuse for Kim Jong-un to close the borders in the name of public health while simultaneously signaling to Beijing that he did not want Chinese aid, even if it meant having to starve his own people. Kim likely wants the border closed to also limit Chinese influence and leverage in the North's internal affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy