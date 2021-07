After being shut down for over a year due to Covid, Belmont’s popular ‘Friday Night Live’ concert series is finally back. The 2021 schedule includes three concerts held on various Fridays in July and August. The concerts will be held on South Main Street adjacent to Stowe Park at a new time for the 2021 season, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. The evenings will kick off with the opening of the beverage garden and music by DJ Eric Bowman. The featured bands will begin performing at 8:00pm. S. Main Street will be closed beginning at 2:00 pm on concert days, so please plan accordingly.