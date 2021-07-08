Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Death toll following Surfside condo collapse reaches 64

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKiHt_0arQLNpS00
© Getty

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said Thursday evening that the number of people confirmed dead following the Surfside condo collapse stands at 64 after four additional victims were found.

Earlier on Thursday, Cava had said the number of confirmed deaths stood at 60 people.

The number of people unaccounted for now stands at 76, down from more than 150 last week.

Cava said some of the families who had lost members in the collapse were able to visit the site Thursday at their request.

"We held a moment of silence with our first responders. They paused their work on the pile, briefly, to honor the victims and their families, and they received an aerial salute by the Miami-Dade County Police Department," Cava said.

Alan R. Cominsky, chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said he did not have a specific time frame for the recovery yet.

"We don't have an exact specific time frame yet. You know, we are expecting the progress to move at a faster pace with our recovery efforts. But there's also a search component as well," Cominsky said.

On Wednesday evening, Cava had confirmed that search and rescue efforts would transition to recovery efforts starting at midnight Thursday.

“The announcement today comes as a result of a consensus by those closest to the rescue efforts that the possibility of someone still alive is near zero,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Wednesday regarding the decision.

Updated at 6:32 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

274K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Rescue Team#Accident#Miami Dade Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Neighbors 4 Neighbors’ Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund Helping Those In Need

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund if you want to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse. So far, the nonprofit’s Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund has raised more than $240,000. Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said the fund’s goal will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance. The state’s Department of Emergency Management has recognized Neighbors 4 Neighbors as one of only two organizations to trust during this crisis. Meagher said they’ve also been feeding first responders at the site and at the evidence sorting site. As a result, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has added an option on the donation site to designate your donation toward feeding first responders.
Butte County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Equipment May Be Linked To 30,000-Acre Dixie Fire, Preliminary Report Reveals

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Pacific Gas & Electric Company says its equipment was possibly involved in the start of the now 30,000-plus acre Dixie Fire. According to an Electric Incident Report released on Sunday, a PG&E troubleman reported on the morning of July 13 seeing what looked like a blown fuse at some equipment at the Bucks Creek 1101 12kV line after an outage at the Cresta Dam off Highway 70. The troubleman wasn’t able to reach the pole until early that afternoon. At that point, the worker found two of three fuses blown and a tree leaning into a conductor. A fire was also on the ground, near the base of the tree, according to the report. PG&E says the troubleman’s supervisor then called 911 to report the fire. Cal Fire started doing drops onto the fire less than an hour later. Both the time and location match Cal Fire’s information about when and where the Dixie Fire started. Investigators with Cal Fire have since collected PG&E equipment from the Bucks Creek location. As of Monday morning, Cal Fire reports that the Dixie Fire has grown to 30,074 acres and is 15 percent contained. Some evacuation orders remain in place in Plumas and Butte counties.
Miami, FLmiamitimesonline.com

Black tenants demand better treatment in Surfside’s wake

Dozens of tenants from across Miami gathered outside Government Center Tuesday, demanding increased protections from hazardous conditions and evictions, under the banner of a Tenant Bill of Rights. They chanted “Housing is a human right,” while a County Commission meeting was being held inside to officially launch a campaign led...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Residents Voice Crime Concerns To Police Chief, Sheriff As City Reaches 50th Homicide Of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis families had the opportunity to take their safety concerns directly to the chief of police Monday evening. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo and Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson took part in a community conversation at the North Community YMCA. One resident asked whether there’s a plan to put more officers on the streets of north Minneapolis, where six children have been shot in recent weeks. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson and Chief Medaria Arradondo (credit: CBS) “I cannot allow our babies to be shot, and to this day no one knows and not bringing forward who shot our children?” Arradondo said. Chief...
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Hill

George Floyd mural reportedly destroyed by lightning bolt

Witnesses told authorities lightning struck the brick building Tuesday evening. Radar confirmed lightning hit the area prior to the collapse. But some are skeptical of what caused the collapse. A large mural painted on the side of a brick building in Toledo, Ohio, honoring George Floyd was reduced to a...
Delaware StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Sues Delaware State Police for Mistaken Identity Debacle That Left Her Traumatized

A Black woman filed a lawsuit against the Delaware State Police after being targeted and attacked by undercover police officers before realizing they had the wrong person. Martiayna Watson, 20, was in her car when she says undercover officers in unmarked vehicles closed in on her car, banged it up, pulled a stun gun on her before leaving the scene after realizing she wasn’t the suspect they were after, WDEL reports.
Indiana StatePosted by
BET

Ta’Neasha Chappell Dies In Custody At Indiana Jail

A Black woman has died under mysterious circumstances while in custody of Indiana State Police. Ta’Neasha Chappell of Louisville, KY, was an inmate at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, IN, being held on shoplifting charges. Chappell, 23, was arrested on May 26, Newsweek reports. A statement from Indiana State...

Comments / 0

Community Policy