Hospitals face staffing shortage amid growing concerns of Delta variant

By Joi Dukes
Wrcbtv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 case numbers begin to rise once again in Hamilton County, local hospitals are struggling to fill jobs, part of a national shortage of healthcare workers amid fears of a potential third wave. “I’m about 150 nurses off from where I was pre-pandemic,” CHI Memorial’s Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda...

www.wrcbtv.com

Related
Public Healthwach.com

Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Concern As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Increase

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported today that they are closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and it appears the delta variant is a driving factor. The delta variant is now the most frequently identified variant in both Nebraska and Lancaster County. It’s spreading fast in...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing at Rush Health Systems

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s been an uptick in the amount of people being admitted to Rush Health Systems due to the coronavirus. “We had been running about less than one or two [admissions] a time, and we’ve seen over the last four to five days, significant admissions,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, the chief medical officer at Rush Health Systems.
Pennsylvania Statetheintell.com

Unvaccinated people 'highly at risk' in PA: Concern grows over COVID-19 Delta variant

The future of the pandemic may rest with the variants of the coronavirus. If the virus mutates into a variant that has the wherewithal to outwit the vaccine, some worry we could be looking at 2020 all over again. But if enough people get vaccinated, the virus has less opportunity to spread and therefore less chance to mutate, and life will likely continue on its slow slide toward normalcy.
Richmond, VARegister Citizen

Lawmakers' work starts on mental hospital staffing shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's behavioral health commissioner told lawmakers Thursday about the spending she said is needed to make facilities safer after admissions at five state hospitals was halted amid a staffing shortage, including $75 million for salaries and pay increases. “Our safety net is no longer safe,” Behavioral...
Medical & Biotechstjohnsource.com

Hospital Struggling With COVID, Staffing Shortages, Board Told

The two hospitals of the U.S. Virgin Islands are struggling with a year of COVID-19, the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes, and staff shortages. The assessment was delivered Monday by officials from the Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital and Schneider Regional Medical Center to the board of the Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation.
Public HealthPosted by
Paintsville Herald

‘Spreading like wildfire:’ Concern grows for Delta virus variant, state health officials urge public to get vaccinated

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Gov. Andy Beshear held a press conference on July 19 and alerted the public about the growing concern regarding the Delta variant of COVID-19 and how it is already ’spreading like wildfire’ among unvaccinated communities. During the press conference, Beshear provided information...
Geary County, KSJunction City Daily Union

As delta variant spreads, Konza doctor recommends vaccination

Though people have shucked their masks and begun holding large gatherings once again in the Junction City area, all is not necessarily well according to Dr. Megan Seidl of Konza Prairie Community Health Center. The COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout Geary County. According to the Kansas Department of...
Hamilton County, TNWrcbtv.com

Hamilton County Health Department reports increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Top health officials for the United States called attention to the slow but steady resurgence of COVID-19 in a media briefing on Friday. "The bottom line is that we are dealing with a formidable variant in the Delta variant as reflected in the data that Dr. Walensky told you and the extreme vulnerability of people who are not vaccinated, which will account for infections, hospitalizations, and ultimately deaths,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

