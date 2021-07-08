Larry Bear Killer

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he's excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin. He started his working career at Old McDonald's Farm, but ended as a Double Platinum, Eagle Winner in Team National. Larry had four wonderful children, and was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for 23 years as of July 3. The most positive man you will ever meet, Larry was a great motivator full of love and compassion. He and Debbie helped build great teams of people both spiritually and financially. They took their Team National business to the top of the company with Excitement, and Love for People. One of Larry's favorite statements was "Nothing happens til somebody gets excited." While he would never want to leave Debbie and the children, Larry is excited to now be at peace, with no pain, for eternity. Larry's advice would be to love God, love your family, and love life, making the most of every day. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife Debbie, Son Tate, Daughters Paige (Derek), DeDee (Toby), and Kortnee, eight grandchildren, (Madalyn, Joleigh, Jackson, Lilly, Elliot, Celeigh, Grayson and Hudson), Siblings, Jerry (Shryl), David (Kay), and Hilton (Kathy), lots of special nieces, nephews and thousands of close personal friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church Texarkana, AR with Pastor Jon Harper officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.