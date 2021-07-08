Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Larry Bear Killer

bennettcountyboostersd.com
 13 days ago

Funeral arrangements for Larry John Bear Killer, Sr., 56, of Allen, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge. Larry, Sr. made his journey to the Spirit World on July 1, 2021, near Martin.

bennettcountyboostersd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Bear#The Spirit World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he's excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin. He started his working career at Old McDonald's Farm, but ended as a Double Platinum, Eagle Winner in Team National. Larry had four wonderful children, and was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for 23 years as of July 3. The most positive man you will ever meet, Larry was a great motivator full of love and compassion. He and Debbie helped build great teams of people both spiritually and financially. They took their Team National business to the top of the company with Excitement, and Love for People. One of Larry's favorite statements was "Nothing happens til somebody gets excited." While he would never want to leave Debbie and the children, Larry is excited to now be at peace, with no pain, for eternity. Larry's advice would be to love God, love your family, and love life, making the most of every day. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife Debbie, Son Tate, Daughters Paige (Derek), DeDee (Toby), and Kortnee, eight grandchildren, (Madalyn, Joleigh, Jackson, Lilly, Elliot, Celeigh, Grayson and Hudson), Siblings, Jerry (Shryl), David (Kay), and Hilton (Kathy), lots of special nieces, nephews and thousands of close personal friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church Texarkana, AR with Pastor Jon Harper officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
Marysville, OHKenton Times

Obit Larry E. Ray

Larry E. Ray, 75, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness. In keeping with Larry’s wishes, no calling hours will be held. Pastor Jeremy Stout will conduct graveside services at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Oakdale Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Dies and Appears at the Pearly Gates

Arriving at the gates of heaven might seem like it will be a blissful moment, but there might be a hoop or two to jump through before you get to walk through the gates and experience heaven in all its glory. One man learned and applied this lesson perfectly, even...
Societyaugustacrime.com

Larry Williams

A new print edition of The Jail Report has been delivered to stores, or you can buy them online to read on your phone or computer by going to thejailreport.com.
Texarkana, ARtxktoday.com

Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he’s excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin.
Texarkana, ARhopeprescott.com

Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021; now he’s excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, Ark., to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald. Larry had three brothers, including a twin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy