Henrico’s weekly first-time unemployment claims drop nearly 28%

The number of people who filed first-time unemployment claims from Henrico County fell to its lowest level since early April during the most recent reporting week, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

A total of 117 Henricoans filed initial claims during the week of June 27-July 3, according to the VEC. That total represented nearly a 28% decline from the previous week and represented the fewest first-time filers in the county since the week of April 4-10, when just 101 filed.

Henrico, the sixth-largest locality in Virginia, had just the 12th highest total of first-time filers.

Just 1,200 people from the county filed continuing claims during the same week, down from the 1,357 who had done so the previous week, according to the VEC. Henrico ranked eighth statewide in that category.

Overall, the number of first-time filers in Virginia dropped by about 17% from the previous week, to a total of 6,825.