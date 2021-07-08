Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Henrico’s weekly first-time unemployment claims drop nearly 28%

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SheWG_0arQL3GB00

The number of people who filed first-time unemployment claims from Henrico County fell to its lowest level since early April during the most recent reporting week, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

A total of 117 Henricoans filed initial claims during the week of June 27-July 3, according to the VEC. That total represented nearly a 28% decline from the previous week and represented the fewest first-time filers in the county since the week of April 4-10, when just 101 filed.

Henrico, the sixth-largest locality in Virginia, had just the 12th highest total of first-time filers.

Just 1,200 people from the county filed continuing claims during the same week, down from the 1,357 who had done so the previous week, according to the VEC. Henrico ranked eighth statewide in that category.

Overall, the number of first-time filers in Virginia dropped by about 17% from the previous week, to a total of 6,825.

Comments / 1

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
703
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henricoans#Vec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
EconomyFOXBusiness

How high are jobless rates in states ending federal unemployment bump?

Many governors have cited the federal unemployment $300 benefit as a reason that businesses in their state are unable to hire workers, and new data shows just a handful of states that have ended their participation in the program have unemployment rates above the national average. Data from the Bureau...
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

Georgia’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Department of Labor officials said this week. The state’s unemployment rate in June was 4%; three times lower than what it was at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020. Georgia’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in February 2020.
Nashville, TNtn.gov

Revised Unemployment Data Shows a Drop in Initial Claims

NASHVILLE – The revised reporting of data shows a 28% drop in the number of initial claims for the week ending July 10, 2021, as Tennessee transitioned away from federal pandemic unemployment programs. The U.S. Department of Labor reemphasized reporting standards for states that moved away from administering federal pandemic...
Virginia Statelocaldvm.com

Virginia’s unemployment drops again, falling to 4.3 percent in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.3 percent in June, compared to 8.8 percent one year ago, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday. Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent. “Virginia’s falling unemployment rate...
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Alabama’s June unemployment rate drops to 3.3 percent

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate is 3.3 percent, down from May’s rate of 3.4 percent, and well below June 2020’s rate of 7.7 percent. June’s rate represents 73,744 unemployed persons, compared to 75,398 in May and 171,721 in June 2020, representing an over-the-year drop of 97,977.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

New unemployment claims in Virginia down over the past week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For the filing week ending July 10, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 5,952, a decrease of 873 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SCDEW: Unemployment claims up for the fourth straight week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Unemployment insurance claims in South Carolina went up for the fourth straight week, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. From July 4-10, nearly 2,490 South Carolinians filed for unemployment last week. That’s an increase of more than 300 claims over the last week....
Ohio StateWDTN

Ohio jobless claims nearly 950 fewer than week before

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed 9,953 initial traditional unemployment claims for the week of July 4-10, which was 947 fewer than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. In its weekly report, ODJFS said continued traditional unemployment fell by 10,838 claims to end up...
California StateBakersfield Channel

Unemployment claims drop in U.S., rise in California

(KERO) — In a sign that the economy is gradually making a comeback new numbers show another decrease in new unemployment claims. The Labor Department releasing new numbers just moments ago that show only 360,000 new claims were filed last week. That's 26,000 fewer than the week before and the lowest so far during the pandemic.
POTUSNew York Post

3.2M workers remain on jobless benefits despite drop in weekly claims

More than 3.2 million Americans remained on traditional state unemployment benefits even as the number of people seeking new claims fell last week to a new pandemic low, the feds said Thursday. Continuing claims fell by 126,000 from just over 3.3 million the week before, according to data released Thursday...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico votes in favor of Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution July 13 authorizing County Attorney Tom Tokarz to direct the county’s outside opioid litigation counsel to cast the vote of Henrico in favor of the proposed bankruptcy plan of Purdue Pharma — the prescription drug maker that produced the opioid pill OxyContin — and its corporate affiliates.
EconomyProvidence Business News

R.I. continuing unemployment claims decline again, by nearly 2K

PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island decreased by 1,942, to 58,827, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said this week. The number of continuing claims decreased by a combined 6,271 in the previous two weeks. Of the total number of individuals...
Economyalxnow.com

Alexandria’s initial unemployment claims rise, continued claims drop

Alexandria’s initial (first time) unemployment claims rose slightly, and continued claims fell June 26, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. For the week ending June 26, there were 142 initial (first-time) claims, up slightly from the previous week’s 135 claims. There were also 977 continued claims, which was a reduction from the 1,054 claims from the previous week.
Economyvirginiapublicradio.org

Unemployment Claims Down Slightly

37,790 Virginians applied for unemployment again in a continuing claim, and 6,825 made an initial claim in the week ending July 3rd, according to numbers released by the Virginia Employment Commission Thursday. Jahd Khalil has details.
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio’s new jobless up slightly; continued claims drop nearly 8,500

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 10,900 initial traditional unemployment claims last week — which was 427 more than the previous week — and 173,803 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, 7,313 fewer than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Thursday. Ohioans filed 3,943...
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Under 11,000 new unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Initial unemployment claims were up slightly last week with 10,900 claims filed. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) said the claims totaled 427 more than the week prior. Ohio residents filed 173,803 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 7,313 fewer than the previous week, ODJFS said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy