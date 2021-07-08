Sifu gets a new Fight Club gameplay trailer, releases early 2022
If you grew up watching Jackie Chan and Jet Li movies along with playing fighting games, or better yet, started practicing martial arts, you’re sure to have some interest in Sifu. This upcoming fighting game from indie developer Sloclap puts the power of Pak-Mei Kung-Fu in your hands and lets you fight your way to reveng- er, justice against a group of assassin’s that killed your family. That sure got dark.www.pcinvasion.com
