Henrico driver who fled from police, then crashed, dies

A driver who fled from Henrico Police and later crashed his vehicle into another one near Richmond International Airport Wednesday has died.

Christopher Lawrence Seay, 44 of Henrico, died Thursday from injuries suffered after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Airport Drive, ejecting Seay from the vehicle.

An officer had stopped Seay shortly before 3 p.m. at Eubank Road and Lewis Road in Eastern Henrico after observing a traffic violation. Seay could not produce his driver’s license but verbally provided a name, Social Security number and date of birth to the officer, who reviewed the information and determined that the driver was not who he claimed, according to police.

The officer asked Seay to put his vehicle in park, but Seay fled instead and the officer pursued him. Seay crashed while traveling eastbound on Williamsburg Road after colliding with a Chevrolet sedan that was traveling through the intersection south on Airport Drive under a green light.

Seay was taken to the hospital, where he died. The female driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was uninjured.