Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Building from the ground up — Cyberly

By Kaylee Nix
freightwaves.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing an entrepreneur is tough, but being an entrepreneur who supplies tools and knowledge to other entrepreneurs has unique challenges. Those challenges are the theme of this episode of Cyberly as Blythe Brumleve talks with CEO of Cargologik Miles Varghese and Truck N’ Hustle host Rahmel Wattley. One side of the coin is providing a SaaS solution to the indie-freight folks and the other is helping new trucking companies avoid the high risk of going out of business within the first year.

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck N Hustle#Saas#Tiktok Follow Truck N#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonessuasnews.com

New Ground Surveying App from Klau Geomatics

The Klau Geomatics KlauPPK hardware and software solution has been the choice of UAV survey professionals for many years. Now, with the KlauPPK Phone App, surveyors can leverage the KlauPPK hardware and software solution from their drone to do regular ground surveying. The phone app enables you to collect points with a name, description and code, just like a typical survey controller.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Kudos: American Airlines Manager “Fires” Customer

We see all kinds of videos of people misbehaving at airports and on planes, though we don’t often see the consequences they suffer from their behavior. A video is going viral of an American Airlines manager telling a customer that she won’t be flying with American Airlines anymore, and he suggests she fly with Spirit instead.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Accenture acquires Cloudworks to expand Oracle capabilities in Canada

Accenture has acquired Cloudworks, a Toronto-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider across North America. The deal further enhances Accenture’s capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Cloudworks, founded in 2016, specializes in strategy, business and...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Uber Freight drives into a buoyant LTL market boosted by e-commerce

The less-than-truckload (LTL) sector is on fire, which is attracting external players. After two carriers were snapped up by truckload firms, Uber Freight has now entered the market with a play to replicate its truckload formula in this sector. Uber Freight, which has so far concentrated on the truckload business...
Softwarenddist.com

Reducing Complexity with the Right ERP

Complexity is one of the most significant challenges businesses face. The world is full of uncertainty, inconsistent market conditions and fluctuating supply and demand, and avoidance is not an option. Complexity must be managed. Adopting the appropriate technology to manage that complexity is key, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems...
Technologyfoodlogistics.com

Designing for Yard Automation

We’re all too familiar with today’s problems in distribution yards — yards require repetitive, manual tasks to be performed in often hazardous, inhospitable conditions. As one of the most under-invested-in links in the supply chain, distribution yards operate today much as they have for decades. Yet, yards play critical roles in getting more than 10 billion tons of freight annually from warehouses onto the open road. It’s time to re-think what’s possible for the role distribution yards play in the supply chain.
Businessbizjournals

GM electric vehicle company BrightDrop adds Lyft, Uber vets to executive team

Lyft and Google veteran Shaluinn Fullove has joined the executive team at BrightDrop, the electric vehicle company General Motors launched in January to provide first-to-last-mile products, software and services to delivery and logistics companies. Fullove, who will serve as chief people officer at BrightDrop, was formerly head of people for...
TechnologyInfoworld

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
TechnologyComputer Weekly

NCSC’s Cameron urges deeper cyber alliance-building

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CEO Lindy Cameron has again talked up the importance of international alliance-building in the fight against cyber threats, in a speech delivered to an audience at Tel Aviv University in Israel. Addressing the university’s annual Cyber Week, Cameron said the UK was “absolutely committed” to...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. JULY 8, 2021: ExcalTech has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Workday Partner Workforce Insight

Accenture has acquired Workday application partner and workforce optimization consultancy Workforce Insight. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 430 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See more than 80...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Softwarenddist.com

Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge

Kansas City – July 20, 2021 – Leading integration firms Kuecker Logistics Group, Inc. (“Kuecker”), Pulse Integration (“PULSE”), and QC Software, LLC (“QC”) announced today that they have combined to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (“KPI” or the “Company”). In conjunction with this combination, funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) have acquired a majority interest in the Company with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining significant equity stakes.
Technologycityoffortwayne.org

SCADA System Analyst I

Working under the direction of the City Utilities Engineering and working closely with Management in Operations, incumbent plans, designs, manages, monitors, and coordinates the programs, policies, and standards associated with controls and programming of City Utilities operational facilities. The incumbent works as a subject matter lead in the industrial control system including programmable logic controllers (PLC), instrumentation, and motor drive technologies. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with the City and Utility's safety rules and operating regulations, policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations.
TechnologyItproportal

The quest for truly integrated digital services

In 2018 Chesterfield Borough Council embarked on an ambitious digital improvement program with the end goal of creating truly citizen-centric council services. Reflecting on the project, Digital Programme Manager, Rachel Felix explores how to deliver modern and efficient integrated digital services. When you first start out on a digital improvement...
CarsPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Hydraulics are Becoming Smarter and More Interconnected

Earlier this year, OEM Off-Highway decided to take a look at how hydraulic excavator designs have evolved over the years since the introduction of the first machines in the late 1800s. In that piece we asked our audience what they thought would be the next big evolutions in heavy equipment designs and where they see hydraulic systems going in the coming years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy