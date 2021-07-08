Building from the ground up — Cyberly
Being an entrepreneur is tough, but being an entrepreneur who supplies tools and knowledge to other entrepreneurs has unique challenges. Those challenges are the theme of this episode of Cyberly as Blythe Brumleve talks with CEO of Cargologik Miles Varghese and Truck N’ Hustle host Rahmel Wattley. One side of the coin is providing a SaaS solution to the indie-freight folks and the other is helping new trucking companies avoid the high risk of going out of business within the first year.www.freightwaves.com
