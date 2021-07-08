Cancel
'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Theatricum Botanicum is hosting its signature summer production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," infusing Shakespeare's language with music in a production running from Sunday, July 1 through Sunday, Nov. 7. The venue will be transformed into an enchanted forest. The production features Melora Marshall as Titania, Lisa Wolpe as Oberon and Thad Geer as Bottom. Theatricum Botanicum's 2021 Repertory Season is sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation. General showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Saturday, and 4 p.m., Sunday. Check the schedule for dates and times. Tickets start at $26. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.

