Traffic backed up on I-80 between Brule and Ogallala Thursday afternoon
OGALLALA, NE — Officials are urging caution for drivers on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska Thursday afternoon. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported standstill traffic Thursday afternoon on I-80 between Brule and Ogallala. Authorities said they were working to remove multiple accidents from the road. Construction on I-80 near Brule is another factor backing up traffic.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
