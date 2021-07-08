Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Traffic backed up on I-80 between Brule and Ogallala Thursday afternoon

By Elic Chisam
News Channel Nebraska
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGALLALA, NE — Officials are urging caution for drivers on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska Thursday afternoon. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported standstill traffic Thursday afternoon on I-80 between Brule and Ogallala. Authorities said they were working to remove multiple accidents from the road. Construction on I-80 near Brule is another factor backing up traffic.

