Robbin Gallery Hosts “Art on the Lawn”

If you can believe it Whiz Bang Days is this weekend in Robbinsdale and the Robbin Gallery will be making their presence known to Robbinsdale residents. “On Saturday July 10th is our “Art on the Lawn” which is about a ten or twelve year event that we have held. This year however, we are moving our location. We’ll be on a city owned lot right on 42nd Ave. North and Broadway. We will be on the lawn with children’s art activities, community art activities, and information about the gallery,” said Jeanne Johnson, Robbin Gallery, Gallery Director.