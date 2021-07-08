Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robbinsdale, MN

Robbin Gallery Hosts “Art on the Lawn”

ccxmedia.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can believe it Whiz Bang Days is this weekend in Robbinsdale and the Robbin Gallery will be making their presence known to Robbinsdale residents. “On Saturday July 10th is our “Art on the Lawn” which is about a ten or twelve year event that we have held. This year however, we are moving our location. We’ll be on a city owned lot right on 42nd Ave. North and Broadway. We will be on the lawn with children’s art activities, community art activities, and information about the gallery,” said Jeanne Johnson, Robbin Gallery, Gallery Director.

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Robbinsdale, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Robbinsdale, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#The Lawn#Broadway#Robbin Gallery Hosts#Whiz Bang Days#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Posted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Hill

Drug distributors reach $26 billion opioid settlement agreement with states

State and community governments on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — would pay $21 billion over...
Posted by
The Hill

US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a far-reaching agreement with Germany in an effort to ensure Ukraine’s energy security as the U.S. steps back its efforts to prevent the use of a controversial Russian pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe. The announcement marks a significant compromise between the U.S., Germany...

Comments / 0

Community Policy