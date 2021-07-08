Swizzle Gives Lower Greenville a Slice of the Tropical

I know this is not brand-new information, but good God is July hot. Maybe I’m just getting old, but me and the heat really don’t mix. At least that’s what I tell myself when I know good and well I should be outside taking care of yard. “No, no, I couldn’t possibly pull up those weeds; it’s far too hot and I will wilt like a little delicate flower,” I say to myself. Instead, in the heat, I think it far more prudent to sip a cocktail with my feet in the pool.