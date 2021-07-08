Swizzle Gives Lower Greenville a Slice of the Tropical
The bar's late 2020 arrival proves that tiki's tropical hold on Dallas is far from over. Swizzle is unabashedly kitsch. Enter through a bamboo-framed door into a room of tropic whimsy where woven lauhala wall paneling, rattan furniture, and works by local and national tiki artists abound. Couples sip rum potions from hollowed-out pineapples while, two tables over, somebody’s flaming drink sparks with every dash of cinnamon.www.dmagazine.com
