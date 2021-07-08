Cancel
Dallas, TX

Swizzle Gives Lower Greenville a Slice of the Tropical

By Rosin Saez
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bar's late 2020 arrival proves that tiki's tropical hold on Dallas is far from over. Swizzle is unabashedly kitsch. Enter through a bamboo-framed door into a room of tropic whimsy where woven lauhala wall paneling, rattan furniture, and works by local and national tiki artists abound. Couples sip rum potions from hollowed-out pineapples while, two tables over, somebody’s flaming drink sparks with every dash of cinnamon.

#Dark Rum#Tiki Bar#Food Drink#Trader Vic#Lowest Greenville#Beachcomber#Every Mikkle Foundation#Filipino#Hawaiian#Puerto Rican#The Bermuda Swizzle
