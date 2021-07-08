Shopify (TSX:SHOP): The Best Is Yet to Come

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) files for up to $36,570,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the local treatment of solid tumors and conducting a Phase 3 registrational trial for our lead product candidate RenovoGemâ„¢. Our therapy platform, RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion, or RenovoTAMPâ„¢ utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoTAMP combines our patented U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared delivery system, RenovoCathÂ®, with small molecule chemotherapeutic agents that can be forced across the vessel wall using pressure, targeting these anti-cancer drugs locally to the solid tumors. While we anticipate investigating other chemotherapeutic agents for intra-arterial delivery via RenovoTAMP, our clinical work to date has focused on gemcitabine, which is a generic drug."