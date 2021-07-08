MILK and TEA

There has been an increase of Asian dessert places all around the Bay Area and I discovered Naya Dessert Cafe as I was exploring the Hayes Valley area in San Francisco. Known for their pretty and unique desserts, you must visit if you are looking for aesthetic and Instagrammable sweets. There are two Nayas in the city - one on Octavia and the other one at Geary Boulevard - but I prefer going to this location since there are more things to do around the area. Located on Octavia Street, there is no parking beside street parking which can be difficult to find unless you go towards the residential area. Depending on when you go, it can be pretty busy and the shop is small but they do have indoor dining now. Their decorations are adorable and I love all the plants and lights around the interior. They have an extensive menu of sweets, and they have the best bingsoo and brick toast in the city. Everything is plated nicely and reminds me of the beautiful cafes in South Korea.