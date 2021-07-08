Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Home Invasion

DoingItLocal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-07-08@12:15PMish– #Bridgeport CT– Viewers reported to me that there was a home invasion on Jewett Avenue near Peet Street. An elderly woman was followed home and the home invader forced his was in to her home by an armed suspect. The suspected got away on foot with nothing for his troubles. This is the type of warning along with other crimes of opportunity until Mayor Ganim took the access to the Bridgeport Police radio access away from the press, giving the illusion of a crime free city.

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#News Report#Ct#Bridgeport News#Bridgeport Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy