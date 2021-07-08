Cancel
Pierre, SD

Team behind South Dakota's court-blocked recreational marijuana law in 2020 will try again

By Christopher Vondracek
Worthington Daily Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. — It could soon be round two for marijuana legalization advocates in South Dakota, unless the state's Supreme Court upholds the past citizen-approved measure. Over the July Fourth weekend, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced they'd sent five new ballot measures — all related to defanging criminal laws and civil penalties for marijuana possession — to a legislative research team in Pierre.

