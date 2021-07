The delta variant has now been confirmed in two cases connected to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Springfield long-term care facility. Those two cases at Springfield Supportive Living are among a total of eight confirmed delta variant cases locally, according to Sangamon County public health director Gail O’Neill. She says not every COVID case is checked for the highly-contagious variant, and it can take two to three weeks to get results back on those that are. Meanwhile, O’Neill says that two people who recently died of COVID-19… the first fatalities connected to the virus in Sangamon County in two months… were not vaccinated.