VIDEO STORIES FROM JULY 8TH OF YEARS PAST

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANOTHER SECTION OF GALVESTON CAUSEWAY BLASTED AWAY TO MAKE ROOM FOR A NEW ONE. 620AM-I-45 has partially reopened southbound after an 18 wheeler loaded with doors slammed into an 18-wheeler carrying a load of Lipton Iced Tea. The driver of the striking vehicle was uninjured. The driver of the truck that was hit suffered minor injuries. The freeway was closed at Longstreet Road for about an hour as Miller Heavy Duty removed the trucks from the freeway. Willis Police are investigating the crash. Northbound lanes were not involved.

Mad Minute stories from Friday July 16th

FISHY SITUATION IN AN EASTERN WISCONSIN CITY -- LITERALLY. CHECK OUT THE DAMAGE TO THIS CAR IN NEENAH. ACCORDING TO THE CITY'S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT -- WHAT THEY FOUND NEARBY EXPLAINED THE DAMAGE -- A CARP WAS LYING A FEW FEET AWAY. IN THE CITY'S FACEBOOK POST, THEY IMPLIED A...
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO INJURED IN INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT AT MARGARITAVILLE

Two workers were injured in an industrial accident at the Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe, police say. Conroe police said the incident happened while crews were doing electrical work when two workers were electrocuted. A third worker was also on scene, next to the workers, but was not injured, police said.
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Picture from the Past – July 14, 2021

A Chetek firefighter mops up the blaze at the Chetek Boat Company in August 1965. According to Alert archives, the fire started when a spark from a sander ignited paint on the hands of a worker, Orville “Doc” Harlson. Harlson had minor burns and no one else was injured. But the fire quickly spread to the rest of the building, burning wood stored for boat building and toboggan making. It was completely destroyed within an hour. This was the third fire at the business in as many years. A fire destroyed the woodworking shop on Jan. 22, 1963, and a minor fire damaged the paint building later that year. This photo belongs to the collection of the Chetek Area Museum.
Grangerland, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN GRANGERLAND

Just after 10 pm, Tuesday Caney Creek Fire responded to a reported motorcycle crash at FM 3083 at Leafy Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find a Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into the erosion control fence of the new Granger Pines Subdivision. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 1, and Precinct 4 Constables also arrived on the scene. Witnesses said the male driver, wearing camo pants was last seen walking down Leafy Lane from the scene. He was not located. The motorcycle was not reported stolen. However, as deputies waited on a wrecker a call came in from the Dollar General on FM 1485 at FM 3083. A customer came into the store and when he went back out his motorcycle which he just bought was gone. He came to the scene and identified his motorcycle which suffered substantial damage to the front. Police believe the thief was not familiar with the area ran down Leafy Lane at a high rate of speed, running the stop sign at FM 3083 not aware Leafy dead-ended into it.
Chattanooga Daily News

Four teens killed in weekend crash after their vehicle splits in half

As per tragic reports, the teenage driver of the Mercedes SUV in which the four were riding lost control of his vehicle at around 2:30p.m. Saturday. There were six teens inside the SUV when it collided with a tree and split in half. Sadly, only the driver and the front-seat passenger survived the impact. The other four weren’t so lucky. Reports say two of the teens died at the scene, while the others passed away from their injuries in hospital.
Photos Show Boat Damage from Kevin O'Leary's Wife's Fatal Crash

The luxury vessel that Kevin O'Leary's wife crashed her boat into suffered significant damage ... and TMZ's obtained photos showing the impact's brutal aftermath. You can see the Super Air Nautique -- which had 12 passengers on the night of the crash -- sustained damage on its nose, along with extensive cracks and chipped paint ... there's also a haunting image of blood on one of the boat's seats.
Car crashes off highway and flies through air in shocking dashcam video

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a car comes flying off an overpass in California, followed by a trail of smoke. It smashes into the road, flips over several times and lands upside down. Passengers in the vehicle witnessing the scene can be heard screaming and then calling 911. “It...
Alabama Statetalesbuzz.com

Alabama baby shot dead in domestic dispute

An 11-month-old baby girl was shot to death following a domestic dispute at her Alabama home Tuesday afternoon. The baby’s mother, who is a Jefferson County deputy, and her father are both in custody after police confiscated several weapons from the Birmingham home, according to WBRC. Another child was home...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Chumash Casino Player Packing Serious Heat Gets Arrested

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Jacob Southard on Tuesday after he was spotted unconscious in the Chumash Casino parking garage with drug paraphernalia in his lap. When deputies searched Southard’s vehicle, they found a handgun, loaded high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and an illegally modified high-power rifle,...
Minersville, PAskooknews.com

Minersville Police Looking to Identify Man

The Minersville Borough Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a man. The man in the photo dated July 17th, 2021, is described as approximately 5'10", average build, late 20-early 30 year old male, last seen leaving the Dollar General riding a Red in color Honda dirtbike bearing PA Registration F0838.
Daily Mail

Man, 41, is arrested for 'dismembering a man's body before boarding a commercial boat to dump the remains in a lake after telling a fisherman it was his grandmother's valuables'

A Minnesota man has been arrested after he allegedly dismembered a man's body and then persuaded a commercial fisherman to take him into the middle of a lake so he could dump the remains, which he claimed were his grandmother's valuables. Robert Thomas West, 41, is charged with being an...
Licking County, OHYour Radio Place

Update: Missing Man Found Dead in Licking County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Authorities reported Wednesday that 69-year-old Elmer Gibson of Zanesville had been found dead at a well site in Licking County. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says Gibson is believed to have died from a medical issue. Families members reported Gibson missing saying he had not returned home...
Oxnard, CASanta Barbara Independent

Oxnard Murder Victim Dumped Near Gaviota Tunnel

The body of a missing Oxnard woman was discovered Thursday along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel. Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, had gone missing the previous Saturday, police said, and her husband, Josefino Cayetano Maldonado, 41, confessed to killing Rojas in Ventura County then driving north to dump her body down an embankment on the north side of the tunnel.
Okaloosa Island, FLmypanhandle.com

40-year-old man dies in apparent drowning on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities said a 40-year-old man died in an apparent drowning that took place at around 8:15 this morning. Witnesses said they noticed the man swimming alone near the boardwalk at 1405 Miracle Strip Parkway. Then they noticed he could no longer be seen. A man...
Larimer County, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

LCSO UPDATE: Body recovered in Poudre Canyon flooding

Crews recovered the body of the deceased adult female and worked to locate the two missing adult males. Deputies identified another adult female who is missing. The Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased, along with cause and manner of death. Damage assessments are on-going. Highway 14 has been opened for...

