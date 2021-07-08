VIDEO STORIES FROM JULY 8TH OF YEARS PAST

Just after 10 pm, Tuesday Caney Creek Fire responded to a reported motorcycle crash at FM 3083 at Leafy Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find a Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into the erosion control fence of the new Granger Pines Subdivision. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 1, and Precinct 4 Constables also arrived on the scene. Witnesses said the male driver, wearing camo pants was last seen walking down Leafy Lane from the scene. He was not located. The motorcycle was not reported stolen. However, as deputies waited on a wrecker a call came in from the Dollar General on FM 1485 at FM 3083. A customer came into the store and when he went back out his motorcycle which he just bought was gone. He came to the scene and identified his motorcycle which suffered substantial damage to the front. Police believe the thief was not familiar with the area ran down Leafy Lane at a high rate of speed, running the stop sign at FM 3083 not aware Leafy dead-ended into it.