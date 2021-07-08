Cancel
Family Relationships

This Dad Chose to Return to the Office Full-Time—and the Mom Says He's Leaving Her in the Lurch

By Zara Hanawalt
Parents Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile pandemic parenting is unspeakably difficult, it also represents some ways in which we could improve life for working parents. Flexible schedules, work-from-home setups, the normalization of kids interrupting virtual meetings—those can be game-changers. And now, as we navigate a return to relative normalcy, we're forced to reimagine a life without those things and many of us are realizing we want certain hallmarks of pandemic parenting to outlast the pandemic itself.

www.parents.com

