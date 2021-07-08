Cancel
Boston, MA

James Carmody heads for Boca Raton after a long run as GM of the Seaport Hotel

By Angela Yang Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 17 years running the Seaport Hotel for owner Fidelity Investments, James Carmody is checking out for warmer climes. Carmody, a respected leader in Boston’s hospitality industry, is taking a senior management role at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida, Michael Aalto, a Fidelity spokesman, confirmed. The Boca resort is owned by MSD Capital, which manages billionaire Michael Dell’s personal investments, and is managed by Hilton Worldwide.

