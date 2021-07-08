James Carmody heads for Boca Raton after a long run as GM of the Seaport Hotel
After nearly 17 years running the Seaport Hotel for owner Fidelity Investments, James Carmody is checking out for warmer climes. Carmody, a respected leader in Boston’s hospitality industry, is taking a senior management role at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida, Michael Aalto, a Fidelity spokesman, confirmed. The Boca resort is owned by MSD Capital, which manages billionaire Michael Dell’s personal investments, and is managed by Hilton Worldwide.www.bostonglobe.com
