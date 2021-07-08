AdventHealth finding more cases of Delta, Gamma variants in COVID-19 patients

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at AdventHealth in Central Florida has jumped by about 100 during the past two weeks to about 310, the hospital system said.

As cases rise, AdventHealth said it is finding more cases of Delta, Gamma and other variants of the virus.

“The key to this, though, is that you are still protected from the Delta and Gamma variants if you are vaccinated,” Dr. Steven R. Smith, AdventHealth’s chief scientific officer, said in a news release.

Of about 1,000 specimens AdventHealth has submitted from COVID-19 patients, about half have turned up as Delta and Gamma variants, which are more contagious and more fatal.

See the full story in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group