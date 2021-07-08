Cancel
Public Health

AdventHealth finding more cases of Delta, Gamma variants in COVID-19 patients

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com, Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at AdventHealth in Central Florida has jumped by about 100 during the past two weeks to about 310, the hospital system said.

As cases rise, AdventHealth said it is finding more cases of Delta, Gamma and other variants of the virus.

“The key to this, though, is that you are still protected from the Delta and Gamma variants if you are vaccinated,” Dr. Steven R. Smith, AdventHealth’s chief scientific officer, said in a news release.

Of about 1,000 specimens AdventHealth has submitted from COVID-19 patients, about half have turned up as Delta and Gamma variants, which are more contagious and more fatal.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

