(Springfield, IL) — Illinois’ credit is getting a little better. S&P yesterday announced it’s upgrading the state from BBB-minus to BBB. The upgrade comes one week after Moody’s upped Illinois’ credit a tiny bit as well. Both rating companies say Illinois’ finances are in better shape than a few years ago. But both companies also say Illinois needs to save more money, get its pension debt under control, and pay off the rest of its billions of dollars in unpaid bills.