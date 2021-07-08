Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebs Are Obsessed With the Return of the Bucket Hat: From Lisa Rinna to Rihanna

By Samantha Holender
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FURmj_0arQIPAd00
Rihanna. BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock

Bucket hats are back! And it’s become pretty clear that celebs have decided the ‘90s trend is going to be summer’s hottest accessory.

From Bella Hadid to Addison Rae, stars have proved that there’s always a time and a place to toss on the topper. Because whether they’re blocking out the sun’s rays during a pool day or hard-core committing to throwback style, bucket hats are pretty much all the rage these days.

Rihanna is a huge fan of the look. The 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder has been petitioning for the return of the accessory for years, rocking the look to formal events and while running errands.

Recently, it’s become her go-to date night accessory. Not only did she sport a fuzzy pink option during a PDA-packed outing at Barcode in New York City with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, but she also debuted a mint green version while heading dinner with her beau on Wednesday, July 7.

For her date, she paired a $495 mint green Prada bucket hat with matching sunglasses, jeans and a Cramps graphic t-shirt.

Another big fan of the trend? Lisa Rinna! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has taken to the ‘gram wearing everything from linen options to go with her cheetah one-piece (we know she loves her animal print!) to a neon orange one she whipped out in a dancing video.

The trendy topper has also been a bonding point for her and her daughter Amelia Grey Hamlin’s boyfriend Scott Disick. In April, the reality star posted a picture of the bucket hat-clad Talentless founder, 38, walking on the beach with her daughter, 20.

“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” she teased, marking her first comment on the couple’s relationship.

Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is also a big fan of the look. Over fourth of July weekend, she took to Instagram to share a photo in a patterned bikini and matching, paisley-print bucket hat.

We of course have to give a shout out to Hailey Bieber, the street style queen. She’s rocked a handful of ‘90s trends over the past few months, from butterfly clips to space buns.

One of our favorite looks though was a black Jacquemus bucket hat she paired with a ribbed mini dress.

For more bucket hat inspo from stylish stars, keep scrolling. Because we’re rounding up the best looks, below!

Comments / 2

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Jacquemus
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Rihanna
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucket Hat#Real Housewives#Jeans#Pda#Barcode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna Styled Her Date-Night Outfit In The Most Unexpected Way

Piecing together the perfect date-night look is, without question, a form of high art. Whether it’s your first time hanging out with a potential beau or it’s a casual rendezvous with your longtime partner, you want your outfit to represent your personality while also matching the evening’s vibe. For Rihanna, that meant wearing a fashion-forward yet widely unconventional ensemble, which is par for the course for the experimental style icon. On June 23, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress while out on a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 'Chill' Fashion Collab - and 'Stealing' from Mom Lisa Rinna's Closet

After spending tons of time at home (both hers and love Scott Disick's) during lockdown, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now more than ready to ditch the sweats and dial up the fashion. "I want to be glam all the time," the model tells PEOPLE. "My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Rihanna Can't Stop Wearing This Sexy Pajama Trend, and It Starts at $18 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You wear a slip dress to bed, Rihanna wears it for a night out on the town. That said, after seeing the singer's latest evening outfit, you might be inspired to wear yours on your next date night — or, actually, any summer evening adventure. More of those are on the horizon, and the soft, flowy, comfy (but still sexy) staple is the perfect happy medium between those comfy pajamas you've been living in and the going-out dresses you've probably been neglecting.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner says the men in her sisters' lives need to 'take responsibility'

Any Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan will have heard the term ‘Kardashian curse’ thrown around once or twice (read: all the time). ICYMI, the theory suggests anyone who dates the Kardashian-Jenners ends up, you guessed it, cursed. But now, Kendall Jenner has spoken out about the ‘Kardashian curse’, and it’s safe to say, she’s not impressed.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Sizzles in a High-Cut White Swimsuit: "This Is 58"

Lisa Rinna is 58 years old, and she's celebrating in style. In honor of her July 11 birthday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a snap of herself in a high-cut, skimpy white swimsuit. And in the grand tradition of Lisa's swimwear snaps, this image stopped her followers in their tracks.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in a Bright-Pink Vintage Dior Slipdress

Only Rihanna could sport a flamingo-pink faux-fur bucket hat for date night—and look good doing it. The pop star and beauty mogul stepped out for dinner in New York City with her boyfriend, rapper and fashion darling A$AP Rocky, wearing a curve-hugging pink 2002 vintage slipdress by John Galliano for Dior. As for accessories, she paired the dress with strappy sandals, courtesy of Tom Ford; an ultra-long beaded necklace, also by Dior; and a multicolored bead-embellished shoulder bag by Fendi. To top everything off, she rocked a hot-pink manicure and a statement-making bucket hat by Emma Brewin (see more images of the pair's night out here).
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Beauty & FashionElle

Rihanna Went Out in a Literal Optical-Illusion Outfit Because Why Not?

Prepare your eyes because this Rihanna outfit is a lot in the trippiest of ways. The singer went out in New York City last night, wearing a black and white patterned top and bottom that's as much an optical illusion as it is a bold fashion statement from the queen of street style. The tank has straight-up hypnosis vibes. Go ahead and take it in:

Comments / 2

Community Policy