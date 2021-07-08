Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shirtless Harry Styles Kisses Olivia Wilde in New Vacation Pics

By Sophia Vilensky
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago

Lovers in paradise! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are continuing to pack on the PDA during their luxurious Italy getaway.

In new photos obtained by the New York Post’s Page Six, the former One Direction singer, 27, and the Booksmart director, 37, could be seen soaking up the sun on a yacht deck, jumping into the ocean and — in Styles’ case — rinsing down post-swim. While Wilde tucked into a book, her beau came over to give her a kiss. Another photo showed the duo — who both looked perfectly vacation-ready in their swimsuits — embracing during a snorkeling excursion.

“Harry and Olivia are enjoying much-needed R&R before they both have to go back to work,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 7. “It couldn’t be any more romantic. It’s been just the two of them and their bodyguards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTWWw_0arQIOX800
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. PA Images/INSTARimages.com; Broadimage/Shutterstock

The pair were first spotted smooching on a yacht outing in Monte Argentario, Italy, last weekend. According to the insider, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer “wanted to treat” Wilde to a romantic vacation before they must return to work.

“[Wilde has] been supporting him by staying at his place in London while he filmed My Policeman, so now they’re just enjoying this time vacationing together before they’ll be apart again,” the source explained.

The New York native and the Grammy winner first made headlines in January when they were spotted holding hands at the “Fine Line” singer’s manager’s wedding. At the time, a separate source told Us that their romance had blossomed on the set of Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.” According to the original source, the pair’s chemistry is still “off the charts.”

Prior to her relationship with the U.K. native, Wilde dated Jason Sudeikis for nearly a decade. Us confirmed that the former couple — who share two children — called off their engagement in November 2020.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” another source shared at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Pda#The New York Post#Booksmart#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Jason Sudeikis Just Hinted That Harry Styles Wasn’t the Reason He & Olivia Wilde Broke Up

Since their split, fans have wondered: Why did Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde break up? Was it because of Harry Styles or another reason?. In an interview with GQ in July, the Ted Lasso star broke his silence on his split with the Booksmart director and hinted that he was the one ultimately “responsible” for the end in their relationship—not Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles. “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”
Boston, MABoston Globe

Harry Styles announces new tour and TD Garden show in October

Lights up! Harry Styles announced Wednesday he will be making a stop in Boston in October for his much-anticipated “Love On Tour.”. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and former One Direction star will play the TD Garden on Oct. 25. Styles was originally scheduled to perform in Boston on July 10, 2020, but the pandemic forced the show’s cancellation. According to Ticketmaster, all tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the new date.
CelebritiesNewsweek

What Jason Sudeikis Has Said About Oliva Wilde and Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis has opened up about his ex-partner Olivia Wilde moving on with pop star Harry Styles. The Ted Lasso star and the Booksmart director were engaged for seven years and share two children together. They spit up in November 2020 and shortly afterward, tabloid photos of Wilde and the...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis is confused too! The Ted Lasso star unloads in GQ‘s August issue, admitting that when his partner Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares two children, decamped to be with Harry Styles, mid-pandemic, it was a puzzler. He hopes to gain insight into it … one day. He said:...
officialcharts.com

Harry Styles teases that new music is coming "soon"

Harry Styles has teased the release of brand new music. With his 2019 sophomore record Fine Line still going strong as one of the biggest albums of the year so far, anticipation for a follow-up is high, and if Harry's hints are anything to go by, new music, from dare we say, a third album could be on its way sooner rather than later.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde holed up in luxury Tuscan hotel Il Pellicano

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are truly è un paradiso in Italy, having holed themselves up in one of the most iconic and romantic hotels in the world. Page Six can reveal the pair — who have been spotted canoodling on a yacht — have also been staying at the five-star luxury boutique hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole on the Argentario Coast of Tuscany.
MusicNYLON

Harry Styles Is Going Back On Tour (And Releasing New Music)

Well, it’s official. Harry Styles is taking some time off from cuddling with Olivia Wilde and shooting movies about queer cops to bless us in the way we’ve all been waiting for: embarking on a live tour and releasing new music. Over a year and a half after releasing his chart-topping sophomore album Fine Line (and one year after being forced to cancel its corresponding tour due to COVID-19), the former One Directioner is finally ready to hit the road again for an extensive US tour.
Los Angeles, CAInternational Business Times

Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Faze Spotted Sharing Sweet Kiss In Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze sparked dating rumors earlier this month. Fans noticed in a recent photo that Rodrigo had kissed Faze with her eyes open. Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Adam Faze were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Three PDA-filled photos of the couple surfaced online Monday. In the...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy