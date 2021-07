Teams are always on the hunt for players to improve their squad, but nothing makes a transfer target stand out more, and boost their price, than a big showing over the summer in an international tournament. Manuel Locatelli was one of the names to really shine during Euro 2020 as Italy went on to win the competition for the first time in over five decades, beating England in penalty kicks. The Sassuolo man helped get things started in the opener with two goals in the win over Switzerland and continued to be a reliable player throughout the tournament en route to the continental championship. Now, the former AC Milan man is looking likely to leave Sassuolo this summer with teams such as Juventus and Arsenal reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, who started his youth career with Atalanta.