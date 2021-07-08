Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best July sales 2021: Best deals of the month and what to buy

By Zoe Malin, Shop TODAY
NBC News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. While July is usually...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Labor Day#Millennials#The Npd Group#Target#Gen Z#Asos#Bath And Body Works#Nordstrom#Vitruvi Stone Diffuser#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Amazon
Related
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Final Hours to Shop Coach Outlet Sale: Deals Up to 70% Off

It's your last chance to save big on Coach handbags and accessories! The Coach Outlet 48-Hour Sale ends tonight, which is filled with limited-time deals up to 70% off select styles and it comes with free shipping. Plus, take an extra $10 off sitewide on orders over $100 with the...
ShoppingMLive.com

Coach Outlet’s 48-hour frenzy sale has big savings, free shipping

When it comes to high fashion, Coach Outlet is going head-to-head with some of the best deals found during this Amazon Prime Day week of big online savings. Coach Outlet’s 2-day flash sale is offering limited-time price cuts on select styles. From wallets to wristlets, and crossbody bags to totes,...
EnvironmentThe Verge

Walmart, Ikea, and Amazon have a dirty shipping problem

Giant retailers, including Amazon and Ikea, have pledged to go green, but their shipping is still pretty dirty. Now shoppers can now see how much pollution some of the biggest retail companies in the US each generate while bringing goods into the country, thanks to a new report. In 2019, the 15 companies in the report generated almost as much climate pollution as 1.5 million American homes do in a year.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Steep Discounts On Apple Products, TVs, And More

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale featuring deals on Apple's iMac, the AirPods Max wireless headphones, and more. The flash sale only runs until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these deals. If you're looking for game deals, Best Buy has a nice slate of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation deals this week as well.
RetailSFGate

The PS5 Is Finally Restocked: Here's Where and How to Buy One Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After two weeks without the Playstation 5, GameStop and Walmart have finally restocked...
ShoppingUSA Today

There's a major one-day sale at Macy's right now—shop the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Summer is in full swing, and if you've been waiting for the right time to splurge on a new dress or that must-have beach tote, now's the time. There's a major Macy's sale live right now so you can get all your favorite picks at heavily discounted prices. The only catch? It only lasts through the weekend, so start shopping right now to get deals on Macy's furniture, Macy's bedding and more.

Comments / 1

Community Policy