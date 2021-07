I am writing to express my deep concern with the closing of the Brook Road bridge and the manner in which the closure was executed. There has been no notice to any of the affected parties. In fact, the only notice that I can find is on the town’s website dated July 7, 2021, stating that the bridge is closed effective June 7, 2021. I assume that this is simply a clerical error and not an indication that the action was planned before the engineering was done. All the engineering, certification, traffic management plan and closure notice posting was done on July 7 - all in one day - a marvel of municipal efficiency.