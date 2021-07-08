Talking with the Champs: Humboldt Terp Council

In honor of the globbiest day of the year, we sat down with the world champions of dabs, Humboldt Terp Council and Kalya Extracts. Few have ever reached the peaks these companies have achieved, and it was never accomplished in the legal marketplace. The pair have simply dominated in recent history with HTC finding its way to the top of the Emerald Cup’s coveted BHO podium the last three years. Kalya has ranked top dog in the solventless hash division’s rosin category the past two.