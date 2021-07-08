Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

‘I think it’s very beneficial’: Mizzou’s Jim Sterk learns about NIL alongside athletes

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 12 days ago

In just five years in charge as the University of Missouri’s athletic director, Jim Sterk has already been through two unprecedented eras. Sterk is coming out of the first one: the COVID-19 pandemic and its gargantuan effect on college athletic revenues, of which Sterk said Thursday were down “$30 to 35 million” in Columbia. But as MU plans to return to full capacity for its athletic events this fall — of which Sterk noted new football ticket sales are up 150% since 2019 — and COVID’s wrath on college sports has seemed to subside, that’s when the second unprecedented era comes in.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Nil#College Athletes#American Football#Nil#Mu#Covid#Yoke Gaming#Opendorse#Tigers#University Of Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell warns GOP won't vote to raise debt ceiling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling and is urging Democrats to include the spending hike in an infrastructure bill that they can pass along party lines. "I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy