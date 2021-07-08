Vandalism, drug activity and trespassing leads to Bathtub Rocks closure in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Bathtub Rocks area at the J.T. Nickel Family Nature & Wildlife Preserve in Tahlequah is now permanently closed to the public.

The Nature Conservancy has allowed public access to Bathtub Rocks for more than a decade. But increased cases of trespassing, vandalism and drug activity has forced the group to close the park to the public. Thousands of dollars have been spent over the past several years to make unnecessary repairs.

“These illegal activities have created an un-safe environment for visitors and are interfering with our ability to fulfill our objective to conserve and protect the sensitive wildlife and habitat in the Ozarks,” says state director Michael Fuhr.

Despite the closure, the hiking trails remain open.

