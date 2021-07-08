Cancel
Utah State

The lawsuit against the Trump Organization, a halt in federal executions and funding to help Utah students after COVID-19 setbacks

By Anthony Scoma
kcpw.org
 15 days ago

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer being charged with fraud and larceny, track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Olympics, an ExxonMobil lobbyist being tricked into divulging the industry’s political tactics, Attorney General Merrick Garland halting federal executions and the Boy Scouts of America’s $850 settlement over its history of sexual abuse. They also discuss funding for Utah’s students to catch up after COVID-19, Gov. Spencer Cox’s comments on Face the Nation, hesitancy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and Ally Isom launching a campaign to challenge Sen. Mike Lee.

