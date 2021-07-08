The Inside Story Of Anthony Bourdain’s Death — And The Downward Spiral That Preceded It

On February 12, 2006, James Lipton, host of Inside the Actors Studio, welcomed Dave Chappelle to the show. It was part of Dave’s media tour following his very public exit from Chappelle’s Show at the height of the series’ popularity. What unfolded over the nearly hourlong interview, beyond the expected cataloguing of his life and career, remains one of the finest excoriations of Hollywood and fame that you will ever hear. Chappelle had taken great offense (rightfully so) at the media and people in his life who questioned his sanity for leaving behind millions of dollars and a successful television series, and so he tried with great effort to explain what a career in the spotlight does to a person. In a particularly inspired moment, he talks about speaking with Martin Lawrence a couple of days after he had suffered a major heat stroke. Chappelle talks about Lawrence’s “strength” and how a person that strong in Hollywood could end up running down the streets of L.A. waving a gun and screaming, “They’re trying to kill me.” He brings up Mariah Carey’s meltdown on TRL, Britney Spears shaving her head, and his own sojourn to Africa, connecting them together as side effects of fame and wondering aloud, “Maybe the environment is sick.”