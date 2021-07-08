The Inside Story Of Anthony Bourdain’s Death — And The Downward Spiral That Preceded It
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead at age 61 at Le Chambard Hotel in France on June 8, 2018. Tragically, his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. From exposing the seedy underbelly of the restaurant industry to dining with President Obama in Vietnam, it’s no wonder why Anthony Bourdain was called the “original rock star” of the culinary world. Unlike other celebrity chefs, his appeal stretched far beyond the delicious food he cooked and ate. This made Anthony Bourdain’s death all the more tragic.allthatsinteresting.com
Comments / 104