Group BTS will appear on BBC Radio 1's 'Live Lounge'. On July 22, BBC Radio 1's 'Live Lounge' announced on their official website, "The 21st century pop icon BTS will appear on 'Live Lounge' for the first time, on July 27th." BTS will perform their hit digital single "Dynamite" and their recently released song "Permission to Dance". They will also perform a cover of "I Will Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans, which samples The Police's "Every Breath You Take". Many fans are looking forward to how BTS will reinterpret the song "I Will Be Missing You" in their own unique colors. In addition to their performances, BTS will take some time to be interviewed by the radio host.