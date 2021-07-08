Clemson football: A couple Tigers still remain unsigned by NFL teams

With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL after being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, all eyes will be on D.J. Uiagalelei as he takes over as Clemson's starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He's no stranger to the national stage, either, as the signal-caller made multiple starts in 2020 -- including the team's regular season loss at Notre Dame -- when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.