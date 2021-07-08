Cancel
Clemson football: A couple Tigers still remain unsigned by NFL teams

By Jeff Benedict
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Clemson football great and the 2021 NFL draft first pick, Trevor Lawrence, finally signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence was probably the worst kept secret in recent NFL draft history as everyone knew that the former Clemson football player was the choice for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. Sure, they did their “research” but they realized early on that Lawrence was simply different than any other quarterback in the draft.

