Legendary gymnast Simone Biles may boast a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals and a record seven national all-around titles, but she's more than just an incredible athlete. When Biles speaks, people listen, and it's because everything the 24-year-old says is truly inspirational. From surviving sexual abuse to persevering through a pandemic, Biles has never allowed anything to dull her shine. In honor of Biles making her second Olympic team — and inevitably, giving an inspired performance in Tokyo — now seems like a good time to reflect back on some of her most empowering quotes of all time.