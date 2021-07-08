Brewers announce continuation of Military Sundays for remainder of 2021 season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the continuation of Military Sundays for the remainder of the 2021 season. Any active-duty military member or veteran can receive up to two free terrace level tickets by showing their military ID at the ticket office prior to any remaining Sunday home game. This offer is available only on the day of the game when the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and is subject to availability.cbs58.com
