Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers announce continuation of Military Sundays for remainder of 2021 season

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the continuation of Military Sundays for the remainder of the 2021 season. Any active-duty military member or veteran can receive up to two free terrace level tickets by showing their military ID at the ticket office prior to any remaining Sunday home game. This offer is available only on the day of the game when the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and is subject to availability.

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Veteran#Home Game#Cbs#The Milwaukee Brewers#Gov X#American Family Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Hill

Drug distributors reach $26 billion opioid settlement agreement with states

State and community governments on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — would pay $21 billion over...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a far-reaching agreement with Germany in an effort to ensure Ukraine’s energy security as the U.S. steps back its efforts to prevent the use of a controversial Russian pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe. The announcement marks a significant compromise between the U.S., Germany...

Comments / 0

Community Policy