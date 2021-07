In a new interview, Megan Fox opened up about the misogyny she’s faced for going out without her children and dating Machine Gun Kelly, who is 4 years her junior. Megan Fox, 35, is calling out her haters. In a wide-ranging interview with InStyle published on July 7, the Transformers actress spoke in length about getting criticized for being spotted in public with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, without her three kids: Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7, and Journey River Green, 4, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green. “There’s so much judgment,” Fox said, adding to the publication that when she’s seen out with her musician beau, she’ll often be asked by others, “Where are your kids?”