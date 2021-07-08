Cancel
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Terrebonne General Health System Awarded a Safety Grant

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne General Health System was announced as a 2021 recipient of the Funds for Safety Grant sponsored and funded by the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds. The facility has previously received the award four times, most recently in 2019. Terrebonne General is proud to further its ongoing commitment to support patient and employee safety through the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds grant program.

