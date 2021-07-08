Terrebonne General Health System Awarded a Safety Grant
Terrebonne General Health System was announced as a 2021 recipient of the Funds for Safety Grant sponsored and funded by the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds. The facility has previously received the award four times, most recently in 2019. Terrebonne General is proud to further its ongoing commitment to support patient and employee safety through the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds grant program.www.houmatimes.com
