Collaborative fundraiser set for July 14
SHERIDAN — Local residents can help one of 16 organizations with just a purchase of a cup of coffee during the inaugural Coffee Crawl in Sheridan Wednesday. The collaborative fundraiser July 14 is set to include as many as 15 coffee shops throughout Sheridan, with the purchase of a cup of coffee or other drink items helping support area nonprofit groups. The effort is part of the WYO Gives initiative by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.www.thesheridanpress.com
