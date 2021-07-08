Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Apple’s upcoming 9/11 documentary focuses on the 12 hours after the attacks

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced Thursday that it will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with the release of a new documentary in September. 9/11: The President’s War Room, released in partnership with the BBC, will focus on the 12 hours that followed immediately after the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#The Documentary#British#Channel 4#Somali#Hulu#Boys State#Tiny World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

Blackpink Drop New Trailer for Upcoming Documentary 'The Movie'

Blackpink have released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary, Blackpink the Movie, which is set to screen in theaters worldwide on August 4th and 8th. The film’s arrival coincides with the fifth anniversary of Blackpink’s debut as a group in August 2016. As the trailer shows, The Movie will feature all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — discussing life in one of the world’s biggest pop outfits and sharing memories from their time together.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jeff Daniels Narrating New ‘9/11’ Documentary For Apple

Apple is producing 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the Presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the doc recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing, and heartfelt details for the first time.
MoviesKansas City Star

Bill Duke on ‘Deep Cover’ and Hollywood’s gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
TV & VideosThe Berrics Canteen

Leandre Sanders Stars In Upcoming ‘Skategoat’ Documentary

The Skategoat Leandre Sanders made history last year when we featured him in the ‘How To Turn Pro In 10 Days’ series. Well, the Bryte pro (congrats, again) is poised to make history once more as he releases his own documentary about his life, covering all the experiences that have molded him into the person he is today:
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: Oliver Stone Argues JFK’s Murder is Still Unsolved in ‘JFK Revisited’

An image of the President prior to his assassination used in "JFK Revisited" By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Exactly 30 years ago, Oliver Stone’s original political thriller “JFK” stirred up controversy and public outcry over the dubious circumstances surrounding the assassination of the former president. Though the U.S. government’s Warren Commission charged Lee Harvey Oswald with the murder, many elements about the case shed doubt on the government’s official portrait of Oswald as an individual firebrand who assassinated Kennedy with no outside help. “JFK” not only helped to bring those arguments to light, but made an even bolder accusation — alleging that the plot involved the CIA and even then-Vice President Johnson himself. Due in part to the cultural impact of Stone’s original film, the U.S. government passed the “JFK Act,” pledging to release a wealth of sealed records to the public by 2017. Drawing on those newly-released records as well as James DiEugenio’s 1992 nonfiction book “Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case,” Stone created “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” a follow-up documentary that premiered on July 12 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

THR Presents

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple Talk Chemistry And Solidarity in Male-Dominant World. The Hollywood Reporter hosted a special sneak peek of Ted Lasso‘s second season on Saturday at the Ross House in the Mount Olympus neighborhood in Los Angeles. The THR Presents event…. “I Wanted to Write a...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

How to find and create live videos on TikTok

If you’re just starting to explore TikTok and you want to do a live video (as opposed to the usual recorded TikTok video), I’m afraid I have some bad news for you. You can’t — at least, not yet. Unlike Facebook / Instagram, which let anyone create a live video,...
InternetThe Verge

Clubhouse launches its DM feature Backchannel

Now, you can slide into people’s Clubhouse DMs. The social audio company is launching its direct messaging feature, Backchannel, today for all users on both iOS and Android. For now, users can chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. They cannot yet send images or videos, but a spokesperson says that functionality is coming, along with a “few other features.” There will also be an optional secondary inbox where message requests will live.
TV SeriesThe Verge

Loki finale confirms second season

Disney’s Loki TV show is getting a second season, according to a scene appended to the sixth and final episode of its first season. The confirmation, first spotted by Variety, comes mid-way through the episode’s credits at the 42 minute and 48 second mark, when a stamp appears on screen which simply reads “Loki will return in season 2.”
TV ShowsThe Verge

Facebook Messenger’s new sound emoji let you hear Fast and Furious quotes in your chats

Facebook is adding emoji with sound to Facebook Messenger. The name for them, of course, is Soundmojis. To access Soundmojis, tap the emoji button while you’re in a Messenger conversation, tap on the sound icon on the far right, and then scroll through the list of available options. Just tap on an emoji to preview the accompanying sound and then hit the “send” button to drop it into your conversation.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Michaela Coel Among AAFCA TV Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association has set its 2021 Special Achievement TV Honorees, a list that includes Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie, Michaela Coel and “Queen Sugar.”. “Our 2021 Class of Honorees is a special group who are using their considerable gifts to extend television’s legacy of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy