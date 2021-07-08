Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine booster, target Delta variant

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QjfO_0arQEeJo00
Pfizer and BioNTech released data Thursday showing a booster shot is likely necessary within at least six months after receiving its COVID-19 vaccine and announced plans for a new construct targeting the Delta variant. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday they are developing a booster shot for their COVID-19 vaccine along with a new vaccine construct targeting the Delta variant.

The companies said real-world evidence from the Israel Ministry of Health showed vaccine efficacy has declined in the six months following vaccination, leading scientists to believe that a booster dose will "likely be necessary to maintain highest levels of protection."

"These findings are consistent with an ongoing analysis from the companies' Phase 3 study," they said. "That is why we have said, and we continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination."

Pfizer and BioNTech added they expect to publish "more definitive data" soon and submit it to the Food and Drug Administration "in the coming weeks."

The two companies also outlined plans to test a new vaccine construct focused on combatting the Delta variant.

"While we believe a third dose of BNT162b2 has the potential to preserve the highest levels protective efficacy against all currently known variants including Delta, we are remaining vigilant and are developing an updated version of the Pfizer-COVID-19 vaccine that uses a new construct based on the B.1.617.2 lineage first identified in India and also known as the Delta variant," they said.

The companies said they expect to begin clinical trials on the new construct in August.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced plans for door-to-door efforts to get more Americans vaccinated after failing to meet his July 4 goal of 70% of all adults to have at least one dose.

As of Thursday, 67.3% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 158,287,566 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 47.7% of the total U.S. population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 33.79 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States and 606,439 people have died since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Week

51 percent of unvaccinated individuals think the COVID-19 vaccine contains a microchip

In the latest in head-scratching news, one in five Americans believes the COVID-19 vaccine contains a microchip, a recent Economist/YouGov poll reveals. When respondents were asked how likely they thought it to be true that "the U.S. government is using [the vaccine] to microchip the population," 20 percent of U.S. adults said they thought it "definitely/probably true" and 14 percent weren't sure. 66 percent denied such a claim as "definitely/probably false." Notably, when broken down by vaccination status, 51 percent of "vaccine rejectors" believed the microchip theory, as opposed to just 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Patient Case Strongly Suggests Link Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Bell’s Palsy

The patient experienced facial palsy after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies – one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – strongly suggests that Bell’s palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

Unvaccinated Americans say COVID vaccines are riskier than the virus, even as Delta surges among them

When asked which poses a greater risk to their health, more unvaccinated Americans say the COVID-19 vaccines than say the virus itself, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — a view that contradicts all available science and data and underscores the challenges that the United States will continue to face as it struggles to stop a growing “pandemic of the unvaccinated” driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

FDA approves Octapharma's Octagam® 10% for adult dermatomyositis

PARAMUS, N.J. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Octapharma USA for Octagam® 10% [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)], the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) to be indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease. The FDA approval is based on...
phillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
PharmaceuticalsWBUR

Ask The Doctors: Vaccine Mandates, Delta Variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci says no booster shots, for now. The Delta variant now constitutes more than 80 percent of new cases. New mask mandates out in Los Angeles. An uptick in cases here at home, with a seeming breakthrough hotspot in Provincetown, but deaths remain low. And Boston University is mandating a vaccine for faculty, staff and students.
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Merck pneumococcal vaccine lands FDA nod, keeping up competition with Pfizer

For the second time in five weeks, the FDA has approved a new pneumococcal vaccine, this time giving the nod to a shot from Merck. The vaccine, Vaxneuvance, is designed to protect against 15 strains of pneumococcal bacteria. That’s two more strains than Prevnar 13, a product sold that generates more than $5.8 billion in annual sales for rival Pfizer. But the total number of strains covered by Vaxneuvance is five shy of Prevnar 13’s successor, Prevnar 20, which the FDA approved in June.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 may be 'long haul' challenge in U.S., experts warn

July 14 (UPI) -- The rise of new COVID-19 variants and the growing number of people with "long-haul" symptoms of the coronavirus suggest it likely will remain a health challenge in the United States for years, experts said Wednesday. This means that communities across the country will need to prepared...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 185.5 million and Pfizer to develop booster against delta variant

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 185.5 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.01 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.79 million cases and in deaths with 606,476. Pfizer Inc. and COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech said late Thursday they are developing a booster shot specifically targeting the so-called delta variant of the virus that causes the disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy