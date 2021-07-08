Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCone, Richland, Roosevelt, Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana East central Valley County in northeastern Montana Northeastern McCone County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Richland County in northeastern Montana * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 402 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lustre to 9 miles southwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Poplar, Brockton, Lustre, Sprole and Volt. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
