Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

By Sooji Nam
wach.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts test positive for Covid, officials say

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state health officials.As of 12 June there had been 3,791 cases among more than 3.7m fully vaccinated people in the state, data from the Department of Public Health shows.That means that around one in 1,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts are still becoming infected despite getting their shots.“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer told The Boston Herald.“The viral load is not very high. Breakthroughs are expected,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."

