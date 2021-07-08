Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SUFFOLK COUNTY At 558 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hauppauge, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds up to 35 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Holbrook around 605 PM EDT. Centereach and Stony Brook around 610 PM EDT. Medford around 615 PM EDT. Port Jefferson and Coram around 620 PM EDT. Middle Island around 625 PM EDT. Rocky Point and Brookhaven National Laboratory around 630 PM EDT. Wading River around 640 PM EDT. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.