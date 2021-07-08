Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Divide, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Divide; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota Southwestern Divide County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grenora, or 27 miles east of Plentywood, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grenora. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH